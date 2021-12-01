A MAN from Pembrokeshire has denied four charges of possessing indecent images of children and one charge of possessing extreme pornographic images.
Markus Whatling accepted the mobile phone and laptop which contained the images and were seized by police, were his, but said that he had no knowledge of the material found on the devices.
Whatling, from Waterloo Square, Milford Haven, is accused of possessing 66 indecent images in category C, 94 images in category B, and 156 images in the most serious category A.
The images were collated between May 2, 2010, and February 25, 2021.
He is also charged with possessing an extreme pornographic image which involved interference with a corpse and possessing 25 prohibited images of children.
Both those offences were dated in relation to February 24, 2021, at Milford Haven.
Present in court, 38-year-old Whatling pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The case was adjourned and will be heard at Swansea Crown Court on January 4.
