LANGUAGE Charter Leaders in Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire have come together to create a Welsh virtual advent calendar for children.
Seren a Sbarc invites them to join the celebration of Christmas with a host of activities through the medium of Welsh.
Daily surprises will be shared on the Ceredigion Cardi Iaith Facebook page and the Shwmae Pembrokeshire Facebook page from today until December 25.
A wide range of Welsh language activities will be hiding behind the calendar doors – for example the Cyw Christmas Story and Decorations with Ceredigion presenter Elin Haf Jones.
