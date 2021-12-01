A fallen tree that caused morning traffic chaos has been removed and traffic is flowing freely.
A road in Newcastle Emlyn was partially blocked this morning, and traffic was heavy, due to a fallen tree.
The A484, Old Graig Street was experiencing heavy traffic due to a fallen tree at the Llanbedr Pont Steffan turnoff.
The disruption was affecting traffic to Cenarth and Llandysul.
