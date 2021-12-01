A weather warning has been issued for Pembrokeshire, as The Met Office warn “snow will fall”.
The Met Office is warning of icy stretches throughout Thursday morning and have issued a yellow weather warning for the region.
Some injuries could be caused by slipping and falls, The Met Office has warned.
It also warned of icy patches on untreated roads and pavements, as well as some disruption caused to roads and railways and longer journey times by road, bus and train.
What to expect from Met Office weather warning
A spokesman for The Met Office said: “An area of rain, sleet and snow is expected to move south across much of Wales and parts of western England on Thursday morning.
“With temperatures falling ahead the rain, sleet and snow arriving, some icy stretches are likely to form on frozen ground.
“Whilst some snow will fall, this will be mainly on higher ground, although perhaps to lower levels for a time in the Welsh Marches and parts of the West Country.
“Only small amounts are expected with perhaps 1-2 cm of slushy accumulations in places.”
The weather warning will come into force at midnight on Wednesday night and run until 10am on Thursday morning.
Met Office weather warning for Wales
This is every area of Wales affected by the weather warning:
- Blaenau Gwent
- Bridgend
- Caerphilly
- Cardiff
- Carmarthenshire
- Ceredigion
- Conwy
- Denbighshire
- Flintshire
- Gwynedd
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Monmouthshire
- Neath Port Talbot
- Newport
- Pembrokeshire
- Powys
- Rhondda Cynon Taf
- Swansea
- Torfaen
- Vale of Glamorgan
