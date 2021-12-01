Rick Walton won the Community Cricket Coach accolade at the Chance to Shine Awards, having been a coach in Pembrokeshire since 2012.

Affectionately christened “The Cricket Man” by the pupils he has coached, he has given hundreds of children their first experience of cricket.

Rick was recognised by national charity, Chance to Shine, during an awards evening hosted by BBC’s Aatif Nawaz at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

He received his award from Chance to Shine Chairman, Sir Donald Brydon.

“I’m really proud of the impact that we at Cricket Wales and Chance to Shine make on a daily basis," Rick said.

"I see it, I feel it, I think it’s really powerful stuff and that will stay with me all my life.”

Rick has built a fantastic relationship with around 60 schools, where he has supported every child to develop through active and inclusive cricket sessions.

In recent years, he has played a key role in the development of All Stars projects in Pembrokeshire, ensuring that pupils from those schools can continue their cricket journey at their local club.

Martin Jones, Cricket Development Officer for Cricket Wales, said: “Rick’s legacy has left a milestone and a building block for all the children in the schools so that they not only enjoy cricket but go on to play at the clubs.”

The Chance to Shine Annual Awards, supported by NatWest, celebrates schools, projects and individuals from across the charity’s programmes who help to spread the power of cricket.

Chance to Shine gives children and young people a chance to play cricket and uses the sport to help them learn valuable skills like teamwork, communication and resilience.

Working across England, Wales and Scotland, in a typical year the charity supports over 500,000 young people to play cricket.

Chance to Shine Chief Executive, Laura Cordingley said: “Rick has played a vital role in helping young people to get active through cricket and to develop in so many different ways.

"Cricket has the potential to change people’s lives for the better, and we have seen that in the winner’s stories tonight.

"We are immensely proud of the work that they do.”