There have been 209 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda Health Board area, according to the latest figures (Wednesday, December 1).
The latest data from Public Health Wales shows there were 107 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 80 in Pembrokeshire and 22 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 48,734 – 27,789 in Carmarthenshire, 14,461 in Pembrokeshire and 6,484 in Ceredigion.
No new Covid-related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total now standing at 611 throughout the pandemic.
In total 2,067 new cases of coronavirus and seven further Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 510,999 cases and 6,412 deaths.
There have been 16,936 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,469,217 people have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,265,776 have had their second dose.
Booster doses have been given to 857,502 people and 42,292 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
Hywel Dda University Health Board is no longer updating its vaccination reports with invitations for third ‘booster’ doses now going out to residents across the three counties in priority order.
