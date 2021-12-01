TWO men have been arrested after a firearm was found at a property in Milford Haven.

In a statement the police said: “Two men have been arrested after a firearm was found at a property in Milford Haven on Tuesday, November 30.

"The men were arrested in the Haverfordwest area on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a firearm.

"Both men have been released under investigation pending further police enquiries.”