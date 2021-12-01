A giant spider with a Cardigan connection is perched high above the I'm a Celebrity...Get me out of Here action this year.

It is one of three giant creatures made in Cardigan, now welcoming visitors to a Welsh town gripped by I’m a Celebrity.. Get me out of Here fever.

The giant insects and creatures, created by Cardigan's Small World Theatre, have been commissioned by Conwy County Council and the I’m a Celebrity location of Abergele as part if the ‘I’m A Celebrity Too’ art trail.

The sculptures include a giant spider on the walls of the home of the hit ITV show, Gwrych Castle, which welcomed, among others, former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips, television presenters Richard Madeley and Louise Minchin, soap stars Danny Miller, Adam Woodyatt and Simon Gregson and athletes Kadeena Cox and Matty Lee.

The other sculptures designed to welcome visitors to the market town of Abergele include a giant rat and a grass snake that continues to grow in length thanks to community weaving workshops.

Originally commissioned by Venue Cymru in 2020, the art trail was curated by Oriel Colwyn with support from Conwy Arts Trust, Cartrefi Conwy and Abergele Town Council.

A few miles along the coast in Colwyn Bay, Small World Theatre has worked closely this year with communities to create an environmental, local-themed art trail. Led by Imagine Colwyn Bay and in partnership with the Bay of Colwyn Town Council’s In Bloom Committee, the project is funded through the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Gwynt y Môr Windfarm Fund.

Helen Jackson, programme coordinator for Imagine from Conwy County Borough Council explained: “Six sculptures inspired by local heritage and nature have been created, plus a small flock of fake news printed seagulls dotted around town to link the trail.

“Small World Theatre has used recycled and salvaged materials where possible in keeping with the environmental theme and their ethos”.

Ann Shrosbree, Director and a Small World Theatre artist added: “It has been really inspiring to work with the young people and community groups to develop their ideas through to the finished installations.”

To find out more about the projects and see the recycled art, visit Small World Theatre’s website