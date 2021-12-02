A former Tenby hotelier has looked back with pride on his historical and humanitarian achievements as he celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends.

Peter Osborne’s four children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren shared in the celebrations, where amongst the highlights was a birthday cake reflecting his favourite initiative - setting up the Walled Towns Friendship Circle.

He is the lifetime president of the organisation which he established over 30 years ago and which, at its peak, had 142 member towns throughout the world.

“Dad did enjoy his birthday,” said his eldest daughter, Wendy. “It was a wonderful gathering with all the family around him and he was so happy that we'd all come to share the day and the beautiful walled town birthday cake that his granddaughter Annie made him.”

London native Peter lived in the capital for the first 43 years of his life, until he, his wife Gly and young family upped sticks in 1964 to run her late parents’ Fourcroft Hotel in Tenby.

They brought their experience of working for Marriage Guidance - later rebranded Relate - which they were responsible for introducing to west Wales. Peter was subsequently awarded an MBE for his efforts.

Peter was a founder trustee of Pembrokeshire Action for Single Homelessness (now Pembrokeshire Care Society) and set up Victim Support in West Wales.

He later worked - again in a volunteer capacity - for the Parole Board, initially in Swansea and later for the UK Board in London, making good use of the diploma in criminology he gained some 30 years previously from Kings University, London.

He also served as a Tenby borough councillor for a few years, and the town’s current mayor, Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, called in to Peter’s party to offer congratulations.

What his family describe as Peter’s ‘lightbulb moment’ came in 1989 with the establishment of the Walled Towns Friendship Circle as ‘an international forum to promote the many mutual interests shared by walled towns’.

Peter’s 100th birthday celebration took place on Saturday, November 27. Wife Gly, to who he was married for over 64 years, died in 2012, but children Wendy, Chris and James, all of Tenby, and Suzi of Narberth have been close at hand to provide support.