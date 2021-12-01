Pembrokeshire County Council’s trading standards team is assuring members of the public that it will investigate and take forward complaints, following the case of a builder whose unpleasant behaviour and shoddy workmanship impacted on his client’s mental health.

As reported in last week’s Western Telegraph Benjamin Michael Davies, trading as BMD Agricultural Sheds, was ordered to pay more than £19,000 when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, November 22.

The case, brought by Pembrokeshire Trading Standards (PTS), saw the 31-year-old admitting to five unfair trading offences.

The victim arranged with Davies to carry out repairs to the roof of an outbuilding in 2020.

The work carried out was not of acceptable standard nor in accordance with what was originally agreed said PTS, but when challenged on the standard of the work, Davies became unpleasant.

An expert report later confirmed the work was not satisfactory and lacked competence, including several areas that leaked.

The court heard the victim was vulnerable due to personal circumstances and the incident had impacted their mental health. They had been left with no finances to rectify the work carried out.

Davies, of Tanbank, Prendergast, admitted to one count of engaging in a commercial practice which was a misleading action; one count of engaging in a commercial practice which contravened the requirements of professional diligence and three counts of engaging in a commercial practice which was aggressive.

He was fined £6,000 and ordered to pay £2,487 costs and a £190 victim surcharge.

A compensation order for £10,500, to include £500 for emotional distress, was also awarded to the victim.

Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet member for public protection, Cllr Cris Tomos, said:

“This was a very upsetting situation and I am grateful to our trading standards team for bringing this case and securing the convictions and the award of a substantial compensation award for the victim.

“When members of the public engage a professional they are entitled to receive a professional service.

“The fact that in this case Davies became unpleasant when challenged on the standard of his work added another level of distress to the vulnerable victim.

“I hope this case and the outcome acts as a reminder that Pembrokeshire Trading Standards will investigate complaints and take the case forward at every possible opportunity.”