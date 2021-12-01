A Neyland woman must pay £574 and has had four points put on her licence after driving her Audi at 68mph in a 50 zone.
The case of Imogen McGillivray, 23, of High Street Neyland, was heard at Cardiff Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 25.
Magistrates heard how, on May 23 of this year, she was caught driving her Audi A3 in the average speed detection zone in Port Talbot at a speed of 68mph. The limit in the zone is 50mph.
McGillivray did not appear in front of the court and magistrates found the case proved under the single justice procedure.
They fined McGillivray £440 and ordered her to pay £90 costs and a victim surcharge of £44, as well as endorsing her licence with four points.
She has until December 23 to pay the full £574.
