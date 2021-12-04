Following his one-off, sell-out show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2019, Tim Vine is finally bringing Plastic Elvis to Swansea!

The postponed dates have now been rescheduled, and the show looks set to reach the Grand Theatre in February 2022.

Backed by a five-piece, The High Noon Band, Plastic Elvis promises to belt out some of the king of rock and roll's greatest hits.

There will also be special guests John Archer as Big Buddy Holly, and David Martin, who wrote four songs for the real Elvis.

"This isn’t a stand up show, but a concert dedicated to my favourite performer," said Tim, who is also known for being a writer, actor, comedian and presenter.

"When I was eleven years old, I would stand in front of my bedroom mirror and mime to the whole of 1972’s Elvis: As Recorded at Madison Square Garden album.

"This is a tribute act that is forty years in the making. Well, the waiting is over. It’s time to go public.”

Tim has performed numerous sell-out shows in the UK and beyond.

His six stand-up DVDs include the latest tour Sunset Milk Idiot, which came out at Christmas 2018.

His wealth of material includes books such as The Biggest Ever Tim Vine Joke Book and The Tim Vine Bumper Book of Silliness.

He has also won Best Joke at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, twice.

Recently, he has been seen on BBC1 in Tim Vine Travels Through Time, and on ITV hosting the quiz Football Genius.

He also hosts the Tim Vine Chat Show on BBC Radio 4, and has a popular YouTube channel, called Tim Vine Televisual.

The Tim Vine is Plastic Elvis show reaches the Swansea Grand Theatre on Saturday, February, 26 2022.