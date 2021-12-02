PARENTS of children born between September 1, 2017, and August 31, 2018, in Pembrokeshire will need to apply for a Reception/Primary school place for September 2022 by the closing date of January 31.
Applications received after this date will be considered late which may have a bearing on whether the child gets a place at his/her preferred school.
It is important to note that a school place will not be allocated unless a formal application is received.
The online application form may be found on the Pembrokeshire County Council website: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/schools-and-learning under ‘Apply for a School Place’.
Parents/guardians will be informed of the allocation of places on the common offer date of April 18, 2022.
