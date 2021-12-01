EXTINCTION Rebellion held a protest outside a bank in Pembrokeshire today.
Four members of the group stood outside Barclays Bank on Haverfordwest's High Street holding placards that claimed among other things: "it's easier to change bank than to change planet," and "Barclays is the worst funder of fossil fuels in Europe".
Even though the High Street was busy there was no disruption to traffic with the protesters stood peacefully outside the bank.
One of the members, Mike Davies, said he would be happy to bank with Barclays if they changed their ways.
Mr Davies claimed:
"Barclays are the biggest funders of fossil fuels in Europe even though scientists have said we must not fund the exploration of fossil fuels if we are to keep the world below 1.5C."
