A LOCAL GCSE student has been awarded a scholarship that aims to recognise and appreciate the efforts of frontline NHS staff during the Covid pandemic.

Jacob Mucott, a year 11 student of Ysgol Dyffryn Taff, Whitland, is the successful recipient of the 2021/22 award.

His mother Liz Murcott said they were completely surprised that Jacob won.

“I entered this competition not expecting to win, so we were completely overjoyed when Jacob got the scholarship awarded to him.

"With Howard’s generosity and mentoring skills offered to Jacob, he has now been predicted to have A* grades in maths, physics and chemistry."

Liz, who is the NHS practice manager at Coach and Horses Surgery, St. Clears, said after a difficult period of schooling, the family can look forward to Jacob's success.

"After a tough 18 months for everyone, especially with youngsters missing out on a large chuck of school, this scholarship has given Jacob the grades to succeed in his further education.”

The scholarship provides Jacob with free tuition from a local private tutor, Howard Yeates, a Tenby maths tutor.

Howard said: “When the Covid pandemic began last year, I decided to do something practical to recognise frontline NHS staff who were and continue to do such a brilliant job during these difficult times.

"As a private tutor I decided to set up a scholarship to offer free weekly lessons in maths, physics and chemistry to a child of an NHS worker to show my support.”

The 2020/21 scholarship was awarded to Ella Thomas, a student of Greenhill School, Tenby.

Ella's mother Kelly Thomas, an NHS health care support worker based in the paediatric ward at Glangwli Hospital, said Howard is a great tutor.

“When Ella was offered a scholarship from Howard I was completely overwhelmed," said Kelly.

"We were all coming to terms with the effects of Covid and adjusting to new ways of living.

"Howard is a fantastic tutor and as a family we feel the generosity of Howard has enabled Ella to build on her confidence and helped her obtain grade A in both her maths and numeracy GCSEs.”