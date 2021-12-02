Young people at Albany Church, Haverfordwest, served soup to the congregation to raise money for the local Samaritans.
As part of a scheme across Wales, the church gave £10 starter funding towards projects that inspired hope in the local community
'Hope in a £10 note' raised funds from a plant sale in August for the charity Water Aid and this month collected £136 for The Samaritans from the soup sale.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.