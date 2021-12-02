A PEMBROKESHIRE-based hardship charity has recieved a massvie £10,000.

Ascona Group has donated £10,000 to Patch.

The donation will help to support Patch’s mission to help those that are experiencing hardship throughout the Christmas period and winter months and will enable the charity to continue to give free food parcels, clothing and household items to those in a financial crisis.

“Since we started Ascona back in 2011, supporting the people of Pembrokeshire has always been key to our mission," said chief executive of Ascona Group Darren Briggs.

"As we get closer to Christmas, the support Tracy and her team will give to those in need will be even more significant which is why we are thrilled that we can support this charity.”

Tracy Olin, founder of Patch said the donation had blown the team away.

"This donation has left us speechless," said Tracy. "It means we will be able to order food for parcels for the foreseeable future.

"Over the years, Ascona has been one of the great supporters of Patch. Without his generous donation, it might not have been possible to continue to support those in need over Christmas following the busiest November we have ever seen.”