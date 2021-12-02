THE Pembrokeshire public is being asked to help shape a plan steering Pembrokeshire County Council towards becoming net zero-carbon by 2030.

Pembrokeshire County Councillors declared a climate emergency in May 2019 and voted to create an action plan.

The plan is designed to outline what has been done so far by the council to reduce emissions, and act as a blueprint for the future, designed to adapt and evolve over time.

The Action Plan Towards Becoming a Net Zero-Carbon Local Authority by 2030, is now on the council’s Have Your Say website for residents to read and give feedback.

An easier to read version, The Big Green Plan, has also been uploaded.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s cabinet member for the environment, Cllr Cris Tomos, said the council is already taking steps towards cutting emissions and wanted the Pembrokeshire community to join the council’s push towards net zero-carbon.

Cllr Tomos said: “Climate Change is real and it is impacting communities here in Pembrokeshire right now.

“Examples of what were are already doing as an authority includes a 50 per cent reduction of C02 emissions from our Council buildings since 2003 and 60 per cent cut in emissions from PCC street lighting since 2008.

“The council has also just been named, for the second time in a row, the top performing local authority in Wales in terms of recycling and therefore reducing waste going to landfill.

“However, we know we have to go further and we want everyone in our communities to be involved in this journey.

“I would urge residents to read the plan and consider what we can all do to help achieve the goal of net-zero carbon.”

Included on the Have Your Say site are three questions for residents:

Are there other things you think the council could be doing to help?

What are / could you be doing in your school / workplace / community organisation to help?

What are / could you do to help?

There is also an ideas board for Pembrokeshire people to put forward their suggestions that help towards tackling climate change.

