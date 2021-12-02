Police are investigating a series of early hours burglaries in the Tenby area on Monday, including a local pub.
The burglaries took place at a number of commercial premises.
In a statement, police said: "A number of burglaries took place in the Tenby area in the early hours of Monday, November 29.
"The incidents took place at The Twisted Shamrock, Pembrokeshire Tyres, and White Knight Dry Cleaners."
Anyone with any information, contact PC 793 Jasmine Hinson at Pembroke Dock Police Station on 101, or email Jasmine.hinson@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk
