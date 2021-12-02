A Pembrokeshire castle with its own private beach has recently been sold for an undisclosed multi-million-pound sum.

Amroth Castle dates back to the 15th century and is known locally as the John Elliott of Eareweare estate.

The castle was a private asylum in the 1850s and a farmhouse in 1930, after which it was, according to British Listed Buildings, ‘requisitioned and maltreated’ during the Second World War.

The current Grade I listed castellated country house dates mainly from the 18th century but was built on an earlier, probably 15th century, residence.

It was converted into a holiday park in the 1970s.

The castle has been recently acquired by Countrywide Park Homes for an undisclosed sum, in the multi-millions, as a holiday home venue.

The park looks out over Carmarthen Bay with the imposing castle commanding an impressive vantage point.

The castle’s new owner, Countrywide Park Homes, says that it was once a hidden gem in the heart of the county. However, they say that the grounds and castle are ‘currently neglected’ and ‘a shadow of itself’.

“Countrywide Park homes have vowed to invest heavily in the development to bring the castle and grounds back to its former glory days,” said a company spokesperson.

“We are really excited to be adding Amroth Castle to our portfolio, the castle itself and the surroundings are absolutely stunning, along with the backdrop of the beach,” added company chairman, Anthony Barney.

“It is very early stages but we have invested heavily in Amroth Castle and will continue to do so, looking for ways to improve the development and action as we see fit- this will be one of our flagship parks.”

Countrywide Park homes is a family- run business, with over 50 years’ experience within the holiday lodge and residential bungalow industry, with new developments and established parks across the UK.

The company says it prides itself ‘on delivering the personal touch for their customers and working in hand with some of the market leading UK manufacturers’.

For more information on the new development at Amroth, visit www.countrywideparkhomes.co.uk.