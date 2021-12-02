THE mayor of Oberkirch, the German town twinned with Haverfordwest, has sent his condolences to all those involved in the paddleboarding tragedy that took place in October.

In a heartfelt message the mayor said his thoughts were with the families of those who lost their lives. The chairman of the town’s orchestra described the incident as ‘hideous’ while the chairwoman of the twinning said she was really shocked to find out what happened in a town she described as her second home.

“Everyone who has been to Haverfordwest knows the scene of the accident as it is in the middle of the town,” said mayor of Oberkirch Matthias Braun,

“Our thoughts and deep sympathy are with the victims and their families. This tragic event will long be remembered - also due to place of the accident."

Inquests into the deaths of four paddleboarders who died on the river in Haverfordwest have been adjourned pending the outcome of the police investigation.

A group of nine from the South Wales Paddle Boarders and Salty Dog Co, an organisation based in Port Talbot, were on a weekend away together exploring the River Cleddau when tragedy struck.

Chairman of the Oberkirch Town Orchestra, Rainer Huber said the incident couldn’t come at a worse time after the Covid pandemic.

“Just when we thought that joint activities could be possible Covid hit again and now this tragic incident in Haverfordwest is especially sad and hideous,” said Mr Huber

“Owing to our mutual visits bonds of friendships evolved between the people of Haverfordwest and the members of the Oberkirch Town Orchestra, it is our heartfelt wish to express our condolences to the families that are affected.”

Chairwoman of twinning, Johanna Graupe, said she was thinking about all those involved in the terrible day.

“Haverfordwest has been like a second home town to me and I really miss the region that I haven’t visited for such a long time.

"I was really shocked when Haverfordwest friends told me the tragic news.

“With deep sympathy I am thinking of those who are suffering, but also of those who were on the spot to help.”