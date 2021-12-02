A cheque for £900 has been presented to Fishguard and Goodwick RNLI fundraisers by members of Newport Links Golf Club.
Outgoing lady captain, Susan Waterhouse, chose the RNLI as her charity for her year as lady captain, which ended last month.
During that time £900 was raised. Around half of it was collected during a joint charity day with the senior men who were supporting the Wales Air Ambulance, with the majority being raised from a raffle to which many local businesses had donated vouchers for meals, clothing and gardening among others.
The remainder was collected throughout the year by the ladies’ section via other raffles and on-going contributions to the lifeboat box in exchange for a variety of donations including golf accessories and clothing.
“We do have a very generous group of ladies who are proud to have made this contribution to such a worthy cause,” said Susan.
