The Pembrokeshire Lottery has awarded one lucky player a massive £10,000 in their Christmas Superdraw.
The Superdraw was held on Wednesday, December 1, and the winner was Stephanie Phillips from Whitland, with lottery number 42429.#
After Stephanie’s name was announced on 102.5 Radio Pembrokeshire, the team at the Pembrokeshire Lottery made contact with her and presented the winning cheque the following day at her business, Siop Sian in Crymych.
When asked what she planned to spend her winnings on, Mrs Phillips said that she and her husband had yet to go on honeymoon following their wedding a few years ago, so they would be planning a trip to remember.
Pembrokeshire Lottery Manager Abigail Owens said: “I am so pleased for Mrs Phillips.
"She has supported us for many years and it is only by the continued support of our players, that we are able to assist so many local businesses with financial backing from the loan fund.”
The normal weekly £2,000 draws now continue until the next monthly Superdraw for £4,000 on January 5. To join up to play, ring 01646 690800
