An order has been made, allowing police to keep £3,180 seized from a Haverfordwest flat.

A proceeds of crime hearing relating to Braiden Burns, of Dew Street, took place at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Monday, November 29.

Dyfed-Powys Police applied for the continued detention of seized cash ‘having reasonable grounds for suspecting that it is recoverable property, that is property obtained through unlawful conduct intended for use in unlawful conduct’.

The court granted the application and ordered that £3,180 seized from the main bedroom of the Dew Street flat at 5.14pm on November 25 be detained for a further six months.