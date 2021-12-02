An order has been made, allowing police to keep £3,180 seized from a Haverfordwest flat.
A proceeds of crime hearing relating to Braiden Burns, of Dew Street, took place at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Monday, November 29.
Dyfed-Powys Police applied for the continued detention of seized cash ‘having reasonable grounds for suspecting that it is recoverable property, that is property obtained through unlawful conduct intended for use in unlawful conduct’.
The court granted the application and ordered that £3,180 seized from the main bedroom of the Dew Street flat at 5.14pm on November 25 be detained for a further six months.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.