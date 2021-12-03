"Covid-19 has not gone away, and the emergence of the new Omicron variant is an added concern.

"Although figures in Pembrokeshire have dropped slightly in the past few days, case numbers still remain in the higher half of the all-Wales table.

"It is human nature to want to forget about Covid as the festive season approaches, especially following the disappointment when the tighter restrictions had to be brought in just before Christmas last year.

"Christmas parties and other planned gatherings during this holiday season is one particular area people can take extra care when planning festive events and looking forward to the celebrations.

"Please consider meeting in smaller group numbers than you might ordinarily, in a well ventilated location and try to avoid mixing with too many other people. Wear a well fitted face covering where required. Be extra careful if you have contact with any vulnerable person.

"The take up of both the Covid vaccination booster, as well as the flu vaccine is as important as it’s ever been, now that we are seeing a new variant, so if you aren’t up to date with your vaccines and boosters we urge you to take up these offers."

Cllr David Simpson, leader of Pembrokeshire County Council, said: "It is vital that members of the community remember the simple things we can all do to give ourselves the best protection against Covid-19 and slow down the spread.

"Continue to work from home where you can, take up vaccination including the booster when offered, keep your distance where possible and use face coverings where required.

"The protective measures will help make a difference to keep us safe, so please maintain hand hygiene, meet outdoors when the weather allows and let fresh air in if you are meeting indoors. Together we can ensure this Christmas is better than last year’s."