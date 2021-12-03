DYFED-Powys Police is reminding people that privately owned e-scooters are illegal to ride on public roads, pavements, parks and cycle paths.
Anyone caught doing so risks being issued with a £300 fine, six penalty points on their driving licence, and having the e-scooter seized.
E-scooters may only be used on private land with the permission of the landowner.
Chief Inspector Thomas Sharville, Specialist Operations Department, said:
“I would remind anyone considering purchasing an e-scooter as a Christmas gift that it is illegal to use a privately owned e-scooter on public roads, pavements or cycle paths.
“Their speed and silence can pose a significant danger to other road users and pedestrian safety, especially vulnerable pedestrians.
“Retailers may be happy to sell one to you but it could be seized the moment you attempt to use it in a public place.”
Additionally, it is warned any driver or motorcyclist that has passed their driving test in the last two years could receive a driving disqualification and need to re-take both the theory and practical driving test.
Trials of rental e-scooters are taking place in some parts of England, but they should only be used within the local area hosting the trial.
