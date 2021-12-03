A Pembrokeshire secondary school has been rated among the top five in Wales by the Sunday Times Parent Power schools guide.

Ysgol y Preseli in Crymych has been ranked the fourth best state secondary school by the 29th edition of what is widely acknowledged as the most authoritative survey of the country’s highest-achieving schools.

Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022, is available online today, Friday, December 3, and as a supplement with The Sunday Times on Sunday, December 5.

Headteacher of Ysgol Bro Preseli, Rhonwen Morris, and headteacher of Ysgol y Preseli, Carwen Morgan Davies, were delighted at the news.

“Clearly, recognition such as this is a huge honour and something that cannot be achieved without the invaluable contribution of a great number of people,” they said.

“No school exists on its own and Ysgol y Preseli, which will soon become Ysgol Bro Preseli, prides itself on its place at the heart of the community. Such a connection certainly creates a special ethos.

“We are also immensely fortunate and thankful to have, both past and present, staff that are full of enthusiasm, talent and commitment who have had the vision to inspire pupils, all through the medium of Welsh.”

The Sunday Times Parent Power identifies the highest-achieving schools in the UK, ranked by their examination results from 2017-19. A fully searchable national database by school name, local authority, town and postcode, together with regional rankings are available to Times and Sunday Times subscribers.

As well as assessment of all academic results on a school-by-school basis, Parent Power enables parents to compare the performance of a given school with other schools in the same town, local authority or nationally. There are also live links to school websites and schools’ most recent inspection reports.

The rankings in the secondary school league tables are determined by the average percentage of examination entries in the three years, 2017-19, gaining A* to B grades at A-level (which is given a double weighting) and the average percentage of entries returning 9-7 or A* and A grades at GCSE.

Examination outcomes from 2020 and 2021 have not been used in determining this year’s Parent Power rankings.