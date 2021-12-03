Seven per cent of assaults on emergency workers in Wales during the first six months of this year happened in Pembrokeshire, figures released today, Friday, December 3, reveal.

According to the new figures, released by the Welsh Ambulance Service, eight assaults every day were committed against Welsh emergency workers during the six-month period from 01 January 2021 – 30 June 2021.

More than 1,360 assaults in the whole of Wales included kicking, slapping, head-butting and verbal abuse, and ranged from common assault to serious premediated attacks involving grievous bodily harm.

At least 21 incidents involved a weapon.

With Christmas fast approaching – the time of year when assaults traditionally spike – emergency workers are asking the public to treat them with respect.

Jason Killens, chief executive of the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “The run-up to Christmas means more people are out enjoying the revelry, and with alcohol consumption comes an increase in assaults, both physical and verbal.

“There were 60 verbal attacks alone on our ambulance control room staff in the first six months of the year.

“On the road meanwhile, crews might have no choice but to leave a scene if their safety is compromised, and that’s not helpful for anyone, especially the patient.

“The debt of gratitude we owe to our emergency workers has never been greater, so we’re asking the public to work with us, not against us this Christmas.”

Assaults on police account for two thirds (67 per cent) of the total number in Wales, averaging 152 victims every month in the six-month period.

Claire Parmenter, temporary chief constable at Dyfed Powys Police, said: “Assaults on police officers continue to increase and this is completely unacceptable.

“Assault is a traumatic offence that causes great distress to anyone, and it is no different when the victim is an emergency worker.

“With the upcoming season of goodwill, please respect and protect our emergency workers.”

Although fewer in number – 22 incidents over the six-month period – March 2021 saw an unexplained rise in assaults on fire service colleagues, especially in South Wales.

Chief Fire Officer Huw Jakeway QFSM from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “Our emergency services work hard every day keeping the public safe and should not have to deal with abuse.

“Attacks on crews while protecting our communities and keeping people safe is completely unacceptable.

The With Us, Not Against Us campaign was launched in May 2021 by the Joint Emergency Service Group in Wales to try and reduce the number of assaults on emergency workers.

Pledge your support on social media using the hashtag #WithUsNotAgainstUs or #GydaNiNidYnEinHerbyn.