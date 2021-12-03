NEYLAND Town Council has been awarded more than £40,000 to create a new skate park in the town.
The council has been awarded £41,728 to be spent on building a new skate park at Brunal Quay.
The aim is to have the skate park opened by the end of March.
Neyland Town Council posted on their Facebook page: “Good News for skateboarders in Neyland, funding from Welsh Government has been approved for a skatepark at Brunel Quay via Pembrokeshire County Council's Play Capital Funding Panel and work will start early next year.”
Mayor of Neyland, Simon Hancock, said it was absolutely brilliant news.
"A meeting of the Play Capital Funding panel agreed to give us £41,728.53," said Mr Hancock. "Today (December 2) we got the email confirming that we were being awarded funds.
"Over the years we have consulted young people in Neyland asking them what they want and what we can do to provide more facilities and a skate park has always been very high on their aspirations and needs.
"With this funding now we can make that a reality.
"We aim to have it completed by March 31 and will be pressing forward with it with rigour."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.