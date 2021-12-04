An excellent evening of photography was enjoyed at Tenby Camera Club’s recent Panels competition.
Panels of five images - all of a high standard and blending together to give a pleasing display – were judged by Roy Thomas, who described the standard as ‘outstanding’ There were 17 entries from nine photographers covering a wide range of topics - predominately nature - in colour and mono.
Cheryl Hewitt’s All the Yellows won the gold award, with Gannet Bonding by Liz Wallis receiving silver. Paul Richards took bronze with Dragonflies.
Four panels were highly commended - Liz Wallis' Coastal Waders; Charlie Kidd's Jumping Squirrels; Dave Bolton's Water and its Movement and Cheryl Hewitt's Flying through the Waves.
Commended were Dave Bolton’s Busy Bees and Tachina Grossa by John Whitehurst.
