The annual church service of the Gild of Freemen of Pembroke took place on November 28 at St Mary’s church, Pembroke.
At the service, conducted by the Gild Chaplain Revd Canon Roger Jones, a memorable address was delivered by the guest preacher The Revd Canon Geoffrey Gwyther.
St Mary’s church choir was present and sang the anthem Isaiah’s Good News. The lessons were read by the master of the gild Cllr Dennis Evans and the gild treasurer Cllr Keith Nicholas.
Amongst the guests of the gild were the Mayor of Pembroke Cllr Linda Asman and her consort Stuart Asman, together with the master of the Haverfordwest Gild of Freemen, Charles Davies.
Following the service, the annual luncheon took place at The Helm, Pembroke Dock. The master of the gild delivered his speech during which he thanked all involved in the service and luncheon and particularly welcomed Lyn Edwards and Ian Jones as new burgesses.
The highlight of his speech was his presentation to Roy Folland of a specially commissioned painting of Pembroke Castle by Jeanne Lewis in recognition of his service of thirty years as master of the Pembroke Gild of Freemen.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.