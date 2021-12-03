Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit has published its monthly statistics for arrests made and vehicles dealt with within the county during the month of November 2021.
The numbers for arrests made by the unit include:
- 14 arrests for driving under the influence of drugs
- 12 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol
- Three arrests for criminal damage
- Three arrests for assault
- One arrest for threatening to kill
- One arrest for driving while disqualified
- One arrest for possession of an offensive weapon
- One arrest for shoplifting
The statistics for vehicles dealt with during the month include:
- Ten uninsured vehicles dealt with
- Four untaxed vehicles dealt with
- Five Section 59s issued, which concerns the anti-social use of motor vehicles
