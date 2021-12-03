A Narberth man set up multiple social media accounts to contact his victim, a court heard.
Lewis Hodgson, of Spring Gardens, was charged with harassment between January 25 and March 5 at Begelly.
In that time Hodgson contacted his victim via social media, which he was not allowed to do under a restraining order imposed by Haverfordwest Magistrates Court.
Prosecuting solicitor Linda Baker said the messages were not threatening, but what concerned her about the case was Hodgson had set up five fake accounts.
Present at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 30, 29-year-old Hodgson pleaded guilty to the charge.
The case was adjourned to Wednesday, December 8, so the court could get more information on Hodgson’s background.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.