Three of the UK’s best loved performance poets are bringing their wit and wisdom to Fishguard’s Theatr Gwaun on Saturday, December 11.

The Three Wise Poets are coming together to inspire, entertain and whisk the audience off on a wonderful train of thought and imagination.

Clare Ferguson-Walker, a local multi-award winning poet, writer and comedienne hailing from Tavernspite has organised will be acting as MC.

Clare, who has toured extensively, took her first spoken word show California Scheming to Edinburgh to rave reviews.

She will be joined on stage by Liv Torc and Johnny FluffyPunk.

Clare, who has organised the event said: “I am delighted to be bringing two of my personal favourite wordsmiths to Fishguard. Audiences can expect to be feel inspired, moved and leave with a warm glow of connection and joy.

“We need culture, we need community, we need hope, people will leave feeling a sense of all these things and if anyone has never been to a spoken word night like this, they’ll be blown away”.

Liv Torc is a poet, artist and ideas weaver who plunders the vast caverns and dormant volcanoes of the human and planetary condition.

In 2019 her climate change in the face of motherhood poem The Human Emergency went viral and she performed at Glastonbury Festival. In 2020 she was chosen as one of four Siren Poets by Cape Farewell for a commission on climate change in the time of Covid and for the BBC’s Make a Difference campaign.

Johnny FluffyPunk describes himself as an economic refugee from the home counties. His poetry deftly fuses bittersweet autobiography, political disillusionment and surreal whimsy in an act which has established him as a firm favourite at festivals, arts centres and housing benefit offices up and down the country.

Equally at home on cabaret, poetry and alternative comedy stages. Jonny iswinner of countless poetry slams and has come second three times in the UK National All-Stars slam.

Look out for tickets for the show @ www.theatregwaun.com