This December, Milford Waterfront is delivering Christmas fun throughout the festive month, starting tomorrow, December 4.
Between 10am and 3pm on Saturday, December 4, live entertainment will take place from Llangwm Village Voices, Cantabile Singers of Pembrokeshire and Milford Haven Town Band.
Furthermore, Christmas Elves will be wandering around, saying hello and performing in 30-minute intervals at 12pm, 1pm and 2pm.
Saturday, December 4 also sees the launch of the Milford Waterfront Christmas Trail, lasting until Wednesday, December 15.
Forms will be available to pick up to download a trail, with all completed trail forms entered into a free prize draw.
Additionally, the Milford Waterfront annual Christmas card competition is available to enter until 5pm on December 15.
To enter, design a festive card on A5 card and send it to Milford Waterfront with the entry form, which can be printed off at home or picked up at the Milford Marina office. If the entry is for someone under 16, this form must be completed by a parent or guardian.
Lucy Wonnacott, marketing manager for the Port of Milford Haven commented: “We always love getting into the festive spirit here at Milford Waterfront. We hope you enjoy your visit.”
For more information, visit www.milfordwaterfront.co.uk
