A Pembrokeshire theatre has announced that a CBeebies show will be being shown this weekend, ahead of pantomime season.
The Torch Theatre in Milford Haven, which is opening its pantomime ‘Cinderella’ on December 16, is bringing CBeebies show, ‘The Night Before Christmas,’ to the theatre, having been filmed earlier this year.
The show will be projected at the theatre on Saturday, December 4 and Sunday, December 5.
The cinematic event will feature festive music and dance performances along with the CBeebies presenters and on-screen talent, including Justin Fletcher, known for his character, Mr Tumble.
To book a ticket, visit the Torch Theatre website at https://www.torchtheatre.co.uk/ or call 01646 695267.
Furthermore, to comply with Welsh Government requirement, anybody aged 18 or over will need a valid Covid pass or proof of a negative lateral flow test to enter.
