A 20-year-old woman, who faces more than 20 charges of trading standards offences, will have her case heard at crown court.
Courtney Louise Norris, of Nant Yr Derwen, Drefach, Llanelli, denied 21 charges, which include nine charges of allegedly dishonestly failing to disclose the right of consumers to cancel contracts in commercial practices.
These charges included installing a new PVC door and frame for £1,000, £100 to cut down a tree and £400 for porch roof repair, all in Haverfordwest on January 21, and £400 for chimney and roof repair in Robeston Wathen on January 28.
There was also a charge connected with Tumble, Carmarthenshire in August 2020.
Also at Tumble and Haverfordwest on the same dates, Norris is said to have omitted information including written details of the contract, price and contact details of the trader in question.
Five charges accuse Norris of knowingly or recklessly engaging in a commercial practice which contravened the requirements of professional diligence, including creating the impression that it was legal to remove the waste of a cut-down tree at Haverfordwest on January 21.
The other charges took place in Tumble between August and November 2020 and in Robeston Wathen on January 28.
She is accused of misleading customers in the fitness and purpose of a product in Haverfordwest on the same date, and two charges of depositing waste without an environmental permit at Blackbridge, the entrance to Egnedol Site, on May 2020 and Herbrandston's Middlekilns Road, on October 2020.
Norris denied all charges at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Wednesday, December 1.
Norris was released on unconditional bail with the case to be heard at Swansea Crown Court on January 5, 2022.
