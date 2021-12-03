Ahead of ‘Small Business Saturday’ (Saturday, December 4), local Senedd member Paul Davies recently led a debate on the importance of small businesses.
During the debate, he encouraged Senedd members to back small businesses and called on the Welsh Government to support businesses by tackling business rates, delivering infrastructure improvements and making procurement practices more accessible to smaller businesses.
Mr Davies said: “The pandemic has had a huge impact on local businesses and it’s crucial that the Welsh Government use the levers they have to support small businesses and help keep our local economies competitive.
“Saturday, December 4 is Small Business Saturday, and I’m encouraging everyone across Pembrokeshire to support a local business. Whether it’s buying a product or leaving a review on social media, we can all play a role in helping our small businesses survive, and so I hope everyone will get behind our fantastic local businesses and support our local high streets.”
