December 1 might have come and gone but you haven't missed out on the festive fun of Advent calendars.

You'd be forgiven for thinking that the treats are only behind the doors but the countdown to Christmas has just begun.

By picking up your Advent calendar a little late, you can make the most of your money with savings from all your favourite brands from Selfridges, Aldi, Harrods and more.

Here are our top picks so that you don't miss out on one more merry moment.

The best discounted advent calendars

Aldi

Disney Characters Advent Book

Aldi Disney book advent calendar. Credit: Aldi

There are 24 books behind each door that features a Disney storybook waiting to be read.

It was originally £6.99 but you now get it for 30% off at £4.99 instead.

Buy it here.

Santa Wooden Advent Calendar

This wooden advent calendar is now available with 40% off its original price.

Countdown to Christmas with a handcrafted calendar that you can bring out year on year.

Pick it up for £5.99 now.

Selfridges

12 Days of Coffee Advent calendar

Do you need a coffee to perk you up in the morning?

Why not get this 12 Days of coffee calendar to keep you buzzed during December?

This calendar has 12 doors of delicious Arabica coffee to enjoy.

It could be yours for £25.99.

LEGO Harry Potter™ Advent Calendar

Calling all Harry Potter fans, if you can't wait until the reunion special then don't fret.

We can tie you over with this LEGO Harry Potter calendar which will guarantee you have a magical Christmas countdown.

Reduced from £25, you can take it home for £12.

Mindful CBD Christmas Calendar

Treat yourself to a bit of self-care this December with this Mindful CBD Christmas calendar from Selfridges.

With a wide range of beauty products, see that you're pampered in the run up to Christmas and ready to take on 2022.

It is now available for £299.

Jo Jo Mama Bébé

Toy Workshop Advent calendar

Toy Workshop advent calendar. Credit: Jo Jo Maman Bebe

As Santa's elves are working away in the workshop this Christmas, your little ones can mark the Christmas countdown too.

This toy workshop advent calendar includes miniature toys that are sure to delight your kids and kidults in the run-up to the big day.

Get yours now for £35.

Nutcracker Advent calendar

Nutcracker advent calendar. Credit: Jo Jo Maman Bebe

Christmas is the most magical time of the year and Jo Jo Maman Bébé has just taken it to the next level.

This advent calendar promises hours of festive fun playing sugar plum fairies and nutcrackers alike.

Take one home for only £35.

Harrods

Chocolate Truffle Advent Calendar

You can't beat a chocolate advent calendar, except with an even better chocolate advent calendar.

Chocolate lovers will adore the range of flavours from hazelnut praline and salted caramel to Marc de Champagne and Christmas pudding.

It is available now for £20.

Acqua di Parma Advent Calendar

Acqua di Parma and Emilio Pucci have joined up to create this perfect pamper advent calendar.

Treat yourself to perfumes, colognes, shower gels and hand creams behind every door.

Plus, your purchase will go towards the Rewrite the Future Save the Children campaign too.

Reduced from £450, you can pick it up for £301.50.