MORE than £4m will be invested in developing phase two of the South Quay plans in Pembroke.

Pembrokeshire County Council received £4.1 from the UK Government's Levelling Up Fund announced in the Autumn Budget 2021.

Earlier this year PCC embarked on a programme to redevelop the prominent South Quay site next to Pembroke Castle.

The work involves the restoration and re-use of three dilapidated Grade II listed buildings on the site, as well as enhancing the surrounding environment and improving access between the town centre, castle and the waterfront.

The first phase of works is taking place at numbers four, five and six Castle Terrace will provide a new Henry Tudor visitor centre, library and café and landscaping of the medieval ‘burgage’ gardens.

The second phase will see a community hub over three storeys, environmental enhancements, including the restoration of the buildings, a new sunken garden and improvements to the parking area at South Quay.

Cllr Paul Miller, Cabinet member for economy, tourism, leisure and culture, said: “Repurposing and transforming our key town centres is one of the core elements of our economic development strategy.

“We are committed to regenerating the South Quay site into an attractive, sustainable and thriving development, of which Pembroke and Pembrokeshire will be very proud.”

Jason Bennett, head of adult social care, said: “This innovative project is representative of our ambition to modernise social care, by offering inclusive services in the heart of our communities, helping people and families remain connected to their local area.”

Cabinet member for social care, Cllr Tessa Hodgson said it was fantastic to see the substantial investment.

“South Quay is a really innovative scheme designed to benefit all members of the community and is a result of the ambition and drive of Cabinet and the hard work and vision of the regeneration and social care teams at Pembrokeshire County Council,” she said.

Cllr Aaron Carey, county councillor for Pembroke St Mary South, which includes the South Quay site, added: “By introducing an additional offering to the town we can move towards our full potential and offer people, local and visitors alike, reasons to stay in our beautiful town for longer.”