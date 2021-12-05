In his latest nostalgia column in the Western Telegraph, JEFF DUNN discusses old times and trains, planes and boats.

The ways I get feedback to my TRM have grown over the years.

In the early days of the Milford Mercury it was often by a letter, phone call, or a conversation with someone I “bumped into” in Charles Street. Then emails were added, followed by “Facebook” and more recently “Online” messages on the Western Telegraph website, which is from where this, from ‘Old Cat’ has emanated. It followed last week’s Ward’s Yard special.

“Nice to read about this. I remember Wards in its ship-breaking days, you could walk about the yard looking for interesting things to buy, wonderful ships’ fittings, timber etc..all recycled and put to good use. And everything else probably stayed in the country because we had a good steel and manufacturing industry.”

Cheers “Old Cat.”

May I just add that I’m happy to get TRM feedback in any shape or form, it’s one way of knowing that someone reads it!

This week’s TRM fits in nicely to the Billy J Kramer song...”Trains and boats and planes,” starting with an ancient Western Telegraph news cutting I came across describing the opening of the Milford Railway on August 14, 1863. I found the lead-in paragraphs very interesting:

“The opening of the line of railway to the town of Milford, so long and so anxiously desired by those who rightly understand upon what the development of the resources of the county mainly depends, took place on Friday last.

“We record the gratifying fact with feelings of no ordinary pleasure for we feel an almost hereditary interest in Milford, its claims and prosperity. The Telegraph was established partly to advocate those claims, and the very first article we wrote as a journalist was an argument in proof of the superior advantages of Milford, as a commercial and packet station.

“Many schemes have been projected in connection with this noble harbour, and some of which, if properly matured, would have largely developed the resources of our county, and have been the initial step in Pembrokeshire’s prosperity.

“Some of these schemes have been abandoned in consequence of the apathy and indifference of Pembrokeshire men, others are now in abeyance from the same cause...but the prosperity of Milford, although delayed, is certain.”

That was 160 years ago and I’m sure that in the opinion of many Milford townsfolk .. “it’s been a long time coming.”

One of the “false dawns” was, of course, the Transatlantic dream, which was blown away on the winds of uncertainty, and our first photo is of the “special” train which had transported many “names” down from London Paddington to Milford for the Canadian steamship “ Gaspesia” which, it was assumed would lead the way to Atlantic glory.

Let’s move from trains to boats, and in particular to our TRM Trawler Corner which this week features the steel sided trawler “Bryher LT 71”. Built in Lowestoft in 1961...166 tons ; 98 ‘ long. She landed at Milford from 1969 to 1991. Skippers included A. James and G. Tripp.

As we recently bore the brunt of another severe storm you can only imagine the difficulties and dangers faced by “men in boats” in similar conditions, as this news cutting from the West Wales Guardian on 6/1/78 confirms.

“It’ s an ill wind....” is an old proverb which proved cheerfully true this week for Skipper Affie James and the crew of Milford Haven trawler Bryher, hit by engine trouble (the cooling system) as they fished on the Tusker grounds.

With a gale increasing to Force 9 the fishermen called for assistance on Tuesday afternoon after realising the necessary repairs, although minor, had to be carried out from the outside of the hull.

Their call was answered by another Norrard Trawlers vessel, the Norrard Star ( Skipper Alex Simpson) who broke off fishing to take the Bryher in tow. With the fierce wind in a favourable quarter it was decided to make for Milford and the ships docked at their home later that night.

The ill wind which had broken her scheduled trip proved to be a right prosperous start for the Bryher whose 88 kits of prime fish sold for £5340 in a week when supplies are at their scarcest. The Norrard Star landed 15 kits to gross £2931.”

This week’s other snap is a reminder of the exciting days of the Sunderland flying boats. It was a truly magnificent spectacle, and I never grew tired of watching them through my back bedroom window in Vicary Crescent, as they majestically graced our waterways.

Now it’s teaser time. The answer to last week’s poser ( A man describes his daughters. They are all blonde, but two ; all brunette but two ; and all redheaded but two. How many daughters does he have ?) ...was THREE ( one blonde, one brunette, one redhead). Those who were happily correct were..Phil Jones, Les Haynes, Cynthia Edwards and Elinor Jones.

Today’s poser. What is half of two plus two ? That’s just about it...next week I’ll have a few more local photos for you, and some feedback I’ve recently received from “across the pond.”

With Xmas almost upon us I leave you with this quote from Clement Freud.. “Buying presents for old people is a problem. I would rather like it if people came to my home and took things away ....”

Please take care and stay safe.