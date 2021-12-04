Wetherspoon has announced a ‘brilliant’ selection of new drinks as they revamp their menu.
The pub group, led by Tim Martin, has signed a huge 20-year deal with Budweiser Brewing Group, becoming its largest supplier.
The new deal has led to widespread changes to the Wetherspoons drink menu, which includes a number of omissions.
Budweiser, Corona, Stella Artois, Bud Light and Leffe Blonde can now be enjoyed by pub-goers, as can Mike’s Hard Seltzer, Bud Light Seltzer and Bathtub Gin.
The new deal brings an end to the pub chain’s 41-year partnership with Heineken.
Wetherspoon had previously agreed long-term deals with current suppliers such as Carlsberg, Marston’s Brewing Company, Molson Coors and BrewDog.
As a result of the new deal Strongbow and John Smiths pints will be removed from Spoons menus.
Strongbow and Strongbow Dark Fruits are set to be replaced by Stowford Press Apple and Stowford Press Mixed Berries from December 15.
John Smiths bitter will be replaced by Worthington’s bitter.
Tim Martin issues statement over change to Wetherspoons menu
In a statement, Wetherspoon’s chairman Tim Martin said: “Budweiser Brewing Group UK will now become our biggest supplier, with new beers Budweiser, Corona and Leffe Blonde, in addition to their existing products, Stella Artois and Bud Light - as well as a range of bottled beers.
"We are also pleased to have agreed long-term supply deals with BrewDog, Westons Cider, Carlsberg and Molson Coors.
"Wetherspoon will continue to sell a wide range of traditional ales and craft beers from regional and micro brewers at competitive prices.
"We’re very pleased to have such a brilliant group of brewers supporting our efforts.”
