A Pembrokeshire village is to live-stream concerts this winter in a move to circumvent worries about catching Covid in crowded venues.

The organisers, Heritage Llangwm, raise money to help keep the local medieval church, St Jerome’s, in good repair and in past years have been able to do this via a series of winter concerts in the church.

It hasn’t been quite so simple since Covid struck but this year the church authorities have given permission for concert favourites, the medieval music group La Volta, to perform.

The concert takes place this coming Friday, December 10, at 7.30pm.

Ticket holders can choose whether to join the audience in the church or to watch the concert streamed live to their home.

The concert in the church will be filmed by two camera operators, fed to a vision mixer, and then to AM Cymru’s headquarters in Cardiff. From there it’s available to subscribers who’ll be sent a special code to allow them to log in.

Pam says the system has been tested and shown to work.

“So on Friday night we make history when our first live broadcast goes live”, she said.

“There were times when we thought we’d never make it so it’s really exciting to be able to take advantage of technology in this way.

Tickets will cost £7 (£3.50 for children) to attend the concert live in the church from Cleddau Stores in Llangwm, by email at info@heritagellangwm.org.uk or by telephone at 01437 899966.

To buy tickets for the live stream (£5) you have to register first with AM Cymru (www.amam.cymru), giving them your name and email.

Then to buy your tickets and pay online using Paypal, go to www.heritagellangwm.org.uk/events, leave, follow the instructions to buy online and take you to the PayPal page where you leave ‘Quantity’ as 1, type Live Stream in the Description, 5 under Price Per Item. Then make the payment.

In case of problems contact info@heritagellangwm.org.uk

You’ll be sent a code before the concert to access the broadcast.