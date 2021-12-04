St Davids is one of the UK cities with the least amount of trusted tradespeople according to experts at Heatingforce.
The company put together a list of all the cities in the UK and where they ranked in terms of trusted electricians, plumbers, carpenters and joiners, plasterers and renderers and builders.
It then used the government certified site, Trustmark, and looked at the total sum of these jobs was used to see which city has the most trustworthy tradesmen.
The findings placed St Davids at number 62 out of the 66 UK cities. Stating that the city had a total of 72 trusted tradespeople, consisting of 27 electricians, nine plumbers, four plasters, nine carpenters and 23 builders.
London had the most amount of trusted tradespeople while Inverness had the least in the UK.
St Davids’ ranking could be explained by its comparably tiny size, it will of course have less tradespeople than a bigger city and no weighting factor for city size seems to have been used in compiling the information.
What do you think? Has St Davids been unfairly ranked? Who are the tradespeople you trust in Britain’s smallest city?
