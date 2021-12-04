MRS Maureen Audrey Coles passed away on November 20, 2021 at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest aged 72 years from St. David`s Road, Pembroke.
Maureen was born and raised in Pembroke, attending the local schools and a keen hockey player in her younger days.
Maureen started her working life as a waitress in the Kings Arms before moving onto work within the NAAFI as well as supporting catering staff in Castlemartin. Maureen moved to Southampton and came a valued team member of the catering team at the BAT factory – as well as raising a family along with a massive passion for flowers and gardening, as well as birds, owls in particular. Maureen was a loving support to many families while she fostered a number of children in times of need.
Maureen leaves to mourn her husband Terry, son & daughter Tim & Ruth, daughter-in-law Laura, grandchildren Eloise, Sophie-Anne & Isobel.
The funeral service took place at St. Mary`s Church, Pembroke on Monday 8 November followed by interment at St. Michael`s Cemetery.
Revd Peter Owen Jones conducted the service. There were family flowers only with donations in lieu, if so desired, for British Heart Foundation c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.
ecthomasandson.co.uk
