Despite denying any confirmed plans for a Fishguard store last month it would seem that The Original Factory Shop is coming to the town.
Rumours have been circulating on social media that TOFS, which trades in discount clothes, shoes, homeware, snacks and pet supplies, was to set up shop in the former Peacocks store on Fishguard High Street.
Last month the store said that there were ‘no confirmed plans’ for Fishguard. However, it is advertising for staff for an Original Factory Shop in ‘Fishguards’ on its website.
There are currently eight vacancies for jobs at the ‘Fishguards’ store, including a store manager on up to £23,500 per annum, an assistant manager earning up to £19,500 per annum, a supervisor on a ‘competitive salary, and several part time sales colleagues on national minimum wage.
All jobs have a closing date of Monday, December 27.
The company has still not confirmed that it is coming to the seaside town, despite the job vacancies being online.
A spokesperson for the discount retailers said there were ‘no details yet’ but promised to update ‘if things change’.
