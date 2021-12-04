Properties in the seaside village of Saundersfoot are among the most in demand in the UK at the moment, according to property website, Rightmove.

Rightmove looked at coastal locations in the UK and compared activity on its website between January 1 and November 24 2021 with the same time period in 2020.

It found that there was a 12 per cent jump in searches for Saundersfoot, making it the joint eighth most searched seaside location in Britain.

Saundersfoot, which has an average house asking price of £319,587, shared its joint eighth position with Southport, Merseyside, average house asking price of £215,838, and Scarborough, North Yorkshire, £191,879, average house asking price of £191,879.

Morecambe in Lancashire, average asking price £164,424, saw the biggest increase in house searches at 32%.

The only other Welsh locations in the top ten were Swansea and Llandudno.

Swansea, with average asking price of £180,603, saw searches increase by 15 per cent and was ranked in third position while Llandudno, Conwy, average asking price of £235,316, saw a search increase of 13 percent and ranked seventh.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s director of property data said: “After a year where coastal locations really captured the imagination of British buyers, it’s interesting to reflect on how the overall picture looks at the end of the year.

“In terms of average asking price growth, homeowners in Cornwall and Devon are the real winners this year, with properties in some areas outpacing the national average, though this does mean that it is increasingly difficult for some locals to get onto the ladder.

“The speed of this year’s market really is astounding, seen in the time to find a buyer in some areas, particularly in Scotland.

“Overall, this has been the year that either through changed lifestyle priorities, or the ability to work remotely, living in coastal areas has become possible for more buyers, which is reflected in the data we’re seeing in this study.”