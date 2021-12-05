Wales’ largest youth organisation will open a new Eco camp in Pembrokeshire next year to mark its centenary.

Urdd Gobaith Cymru was established as a youth movement in 1922 and has since had over four million members.

It has announced plans to open a new environmental camp, the first of its kind in Wales, at Pentre Ifan next year as well as opening of the Heart of the Centre in Llangrannog, and a new water centre in Glan-llyn.

Tens of thousands of school children visit the Urdd summer camps every year and many Pembrokeshire people can reminisce about their childhood adventures in Llangranog and tales of the supposed ‘hauntings’ in the dorms there.

Urdd will also celebrate by throwing a huge birthday party in schools across the country and attempting to complete two world records.

One is to hold the biggest birthday bash in its history the second is getting the largest number of people to upload a video of themselves singing a song, their version of Hei Mistar Urdd – the organisation’s anthem, to Facebook and Twitter in one hour.

This will take place on January 25 and be broadcast live on BBC Radio Wales. The current Facebook record is 418 videos, and on Twitter it is 250.

On the same day, Welsh landmarks including the Senedd, St Fagans Folk Museum, Big Pit and the National Waterfront Museum, along with businesses, schools and other organisations, will wave the Urdd flag.

Sian Lewis, the Urdd’s chief executive, said: “There is no doubt that the period since March 2020 has been the most challenging in our history.

“However, we are rebuilding, and the year of our centenary will be one to remember, with the plans of every department reflecting our spirit and ambition.

“I call on all the schools, clubs, volunteers, businesses and organisations in Wales, and new and former members, to join the biggest party in our history.

“This is an opportunity for you to celebrate and for us to thank everyone who has played a small or significant part in making the Urdd an important movement for Wales and the people of Wales.”

To register to attend the Urdd’s Birthday Party live on Zoom on January 25, and to join the two Guinness World Records title attempts, visit www.urdd.cymru/100.