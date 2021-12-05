A St Ishmaels woman who was caught speeding in her BMW must pay £100 and has had three points put on her licence.
Charlotte Davies, 34, of Grove Road, appeared in front of magistrates at Haverfordwest on Wednesday, December 1.
The court heard how she had been caught driving her BMW X5 Xdrive30d M Sport on a 30mph road in Hubberston, Milford Haven, at 44mph.
Davies admitted the offence, which took place on May 15 this year, and magistrates ordered her to pay a £66 fine and £34 costs. She has until the 29th of this month to pay the balance of £100.
Magistrates took Davies’ guilty plea into account when passing sentence.
A further charge of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver or rider of a vehicle when required was withdrawn.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment