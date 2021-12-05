“What makes “it” Christmas for you?” asks the Peninsula Food Pod. “Is it the sweet mince pies and Christmas Pudding? Or Boxing Day tea? Or is it the roast Christmas dinner with the trimmings and cranberry sauce?

“But..What if you were unable to get any festive food, because you are unable to shop, or because you have just paid the fuel bill, and have no money left for food, or because your child needed new shoes or a winter coat for school?”

The pod provides regular food support to those who need it, across the whole peninsula between St Davids, Fishguard and Newgale with a weekly food parcel of fresh fruit and vegetables, cheese, eggs, bread, and a few basic tinned goods.

This year it is hoping to raise at least £500 to be able to make sure all its supported families will have a Christmas celebration.

Every penny raised will be spent on providing food and the pod hopes to be able to provide Christmas parcels with the ingredients for a roast dinner, Christmas pudding, mince pies, sweet and savoury biscuits and a selection of items for a Christmas tea.

“Last year we managed to put together some wonderful parcels thanks to our donors and supporters,” said the food pod’s Louise Tabuck.

“This year we are facing higher than ever food prices, and more demand, and so we have to make every donation work harder.

“We know it makes a difference to people’s wellbeing, One elderly lady told us that last year she ‘wouldn’t have had a Christmas at all’ without our parcel, because of high heating bills she had nothing in the house. “Families were able to make sure their children were able to celebrate too, and parents told us they were ‘totally in tears’ and ‘shaking’ when they got the parcels and saw they could eat well for Christmas and not go short themselves to put food on their children’s plates.”

“We do care a lot about our households in need, and we can only do it with the support of the community,” said Louise.

If you would like to make a donation, no matter how small, contact Louise Tarbuck on 01437 729321.